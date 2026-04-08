Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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ChazAtl's avatar
ChazAtl
37m

I cannot support this cease fire. This is 100% economic. He sees the problems the straights is causing to the markets and thinks this will solve it. It won’t. So what happens when the Iranians don’t open the straight? What happens in 2 weeks? Do we start again with a re armed Iran. This is a huge fumble on Trumps part and he deserves every TACO comment he gets.

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Kristy Shorr's avatar
Kristy Shorr
38m

I read the presidents “praise Allah” as a joke not that he actually meant it.

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