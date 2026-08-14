Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Southern Planter's avatar
Southern Planter
5hEdited

Indeed, Erick, character does still matter, and it always has. It matters for the future of America. The problem for the Republican Party is that it does not matter to the MAGAs. They either ignore, or perhaps even admire, the dishonesty, the corruption, and the moral and ethical depravity if it comes from their tribe -- this despite many of them being evangelical Christians. They will support the candidate that Trump endorses without question and despite obvious weakness as general election candidates and, therefore, we lose winnable seats in the House and Senate. The MAGAs are to the Republican Party what the Social Democrats are to the Democrat Party -- each composed of angry and impatient radicals unwilling to temper their own versions of populist extremism in favor of the best interests of their parties or their country.

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Israel Bigelow's avatar
Israel Bigelow
5h

Add weak Republican candidates to a forever war that hits oil prices and a dogged determination to keep slapping tariffs on foreign goods despite the rising cost of living for Americans, and you have both the formation of a Democrat/DSA wave in November with a fracture of the MAGA coalition. The next few years are going to be rough ones.

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