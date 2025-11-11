First and most importantly, every year at this time, I partner with Hungry For A Day to feed families across the nation at Thanksgiving. Your gift of $40.00 will provide a Thanksgiving meal for a family of four. They’ll get a turkey or ham, side dishes, and dessert for your $40.00. If you cannot afford $40, your $5, $10, $15, or $20 donation will be combined with others to make sure families are fed. If you can give more, thank you.

On October 7, 2025, just over a month ago, I wrote how this would go down.

Among the Democrats whose terms are up next year, look to Jon Ossoff and Mark Warner as possible wavering Democrats and Dick Durbin and Jeanne Shaheen who are not running again. But there are others too who are not up for re-election. Look to Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin as others who might do a clean open in exchange for health care giveaways by the GOP.

I didn’t get them all right as far as those who’d go on record. For example, Tim Kaine from Virginia fell on his sword instead of Mark Warner. But Durbin and Shaheen were easy guesses. Also, the others who joined in were not up for re-election.

On my radio show, I mentioned Maggie Hassan and both Nevada senators as most likely to help cut the deal. And privately, Mark Warner, Elissa Slotkin, Mark Kelly, and others were all ready to cave before the election last week.

Chuck Schumer pushed all of them to wait till after the election, and Schumer also, contrary to press reports, knew he needed to be seen both as opposing a reopening while also setting the permission structure for the government to reopen.

Schumer may not run for re-election now.

As I wrote at the time, it was always inevitable that it would end this way. Republicans have zero incentive to cut a deal to restore benefits the Democrats themselves voted to cut, and Republicans have every incentive to create a civil war within the Democratic Party.

There was no way for Democrats to win this.

Behind the scenes, both Republicans and Democrats tell me that the writing was on the wall for quite some time. If you want to know just how much Democrats have sold out their base, including Bernie Sanders selling out, consider a single fact.