Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bobby Campbell's avatar
Bobby Campbell
1h

I am not demoralized. I am angry, and somehow still amazed at the depths to which these people will sink to consolidate their power base.

Reply
Share
Bob Raphael's avatar
Bob Raphael
1h

The Democratic Party has no issue other than to attempt to destroy Donald Trump. The president has made a lot of mistakes mostly in his poor messaging, but the Democratic Party is the enemy of the United States. You are very right they would rather see us lose military so they can have an issue for the midterms. Yes, there are parts of the Republican Party that have attempted to take us back to an isolationist era that is no feasible anymore. I stand with Bret Stephens when it comes to America, using its power across the globe. At this very moment, the United States and Israel must focus on the Straits of Hormuz

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture