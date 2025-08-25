Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
al P's avatar
al P
6hEdited

Through Government Bail Outs, we are diluting the pedigree of strong companies. The laws of business must prevail. You make bad decisions, you suffer the consequences. Not, you make bad decisions and we will bail you out with tax payer money.

I like many of Trumps decisions, this one goes in the negative column.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Chad Costello's avatar
Chad Costello
6h

An open and free market drives innovation. It allows companies to compete on a fair and even playing field. We should not allow the government to keep stepping in to save companies that are run poorly, as Erick has shown, it does not work. This is setting a very bad precedent for the future, and could end badly. I’ve liked a lot of Trump’s policies, but man, does he know how to ruin things by overstepping. 1 step forward and 2 steps back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
62 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture