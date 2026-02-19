Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
3h

Thank you for the explanation. Is anyone else just plain tired of politics on both sides?

Is Russia going to war with Europe? Are we going to war with Iran? Those are a little more important than who gets more air time for their political candidates. Look at what we have reduced ourselves to. The media needs to get a grip on what’s real.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Alan Ratliff's avatar
Alan Ratliff
4h

Misunderstandings about equality and fairness are the cornerstone of (il)liberal doctrine.

Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture