Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
6h

Why is it Iran still has missiles and drones? Why is it that we are still holding up our end of the ceasefire and Iran is not? Mr. President enough of the coddling, they will not change. They will always be chanting death to American. If you do not end this right now with our military already there, they will come after us here at home with nuclear missiles and that will be your legacy.

Is there anyone out there that is surprised by the bias of the media?

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Mark Malcolm's avatar
Mark Malcolm
6h

I'm genuinely dismayed and confounded by the Georgia GOP and their utter political malpractice. I guess they assume mass texting to the point that I don't even read them before I block them anymore, is the way to go. Low-quality effort and just plain low effort mark the Georgia GOP right now. I'm very thankful Brian Kemp and Kelly Loeffler have an apparatus here. I'm just as perplexed at how anyone can see Fuentes as someone worthy of any oxygen in the room at all. I discount and discard anyone who supports him or his ilk.

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