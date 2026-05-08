It is time for the President of the United States to finish the job in Iran. Yesterday, the President engaged in what he called a “love tap.” He needs to love the Iranian leadership to death.

If we’re going to pay high gas prices, at least make it worth it. Allowing Iran’s Islamic revolutionary leadership to fester will cost more lives long term. The Saudis, Kuwaitis, Emiraties, and others are furious that the President has pulled punches, even after Iran bombed an oil export facility in the United Arab Emirates.

The President and his team seem desperate for a deal. In the process, Iran is learning that if it holds the United States’s economy hostage, they can have their way with us. The only way to show them otherwise is for us to finish them.

We cannot and should not negotiate with a regime premised on starting the apocalypse and being willing to lie, cheat, and steal to do it. Our Arab allies sided with us and agreed to support us.

In letting Iran keep lobbing missiles and drones at our allies, we are showing our allies that being allies with us is worth very little.

There were good reasons not to start the fight. There are no good reasons to end it once started until the job is finished. It is time to end the Ayatollah and his regime.

By the way, last night, while many of you were sleeping, Iran fired more missiles at the United Arab Emirates, all of which targeted civilian infrastructure. We must stand with our allies.

Across the Atlantic

The Labor Party just got wiped out in local elections, and the Reform Party had stunning success. The Conservatives did poorly, but Labor just got wiped out. The Reform Party went from no seats to lots of seats. Labor went from lots of seats to no seats in many areas that had been historically Labor strongholds.

There might be a new Prime Minister within a week.

Do Not Mourn for Steve Cohen

Let me show you a picture.

Notice the red squiggly lines. Notice the division of the Nashville area and the odd, narrow connections in East Tennessee. That was the highly gerrymandered Tennessee map that Congressman Steve Cohen supported while in the Tennessee legislature. He was fine carving up parts of Tennessee to minimize Republican gains.

Here is the map Tennessee Republicans just adopted.

You’ll forgive me for not being outraged, given what Steve Cohen was comfortable with to preserve his power. I’d also note how much media coverage this is getting compared to many Democratic gerrymanders that shut out the GOP.

We Should All Hate The Press Even More

Just a few stories for you to consider this morning:

You will note from that tweet that the New York Times does not note “the accused” pled guilty. He admitted he did it. No, to the New York Times, he was just “the accused.”

Rittenhouse did not open fire “at a 2020 civil rights rally in Wisconsin.” He shot two people who attacked Rittenhouse during a violent riot. One of the men shot was a convicted sex offender.

ICE actually arrested people involved in a child pornography ring. That’s a pretty big detail to leave out in order to generate rage at ICE.

Kemp and Loeffler Are Trying to Save Georgia

Last night, Josh McKoon, the Chairman of the Republican Party of Georgia, decided to come after me on social media for my criticisms of the Republican Party. McKoon tried to take credit for a Middle Georgia special election win in the Georgia State Senate. That’s my district. I voted in it. There were Democrat poll watchers at my very Republican precinct. There were Democrat poll watchers at every single precinct. There were no Republican poll watchers.

After all the bellyaching about stolen elections and ensuring election integrity, the local and state Republican Party did nothing. In fact, I went to the victory party for the winning Republican state senator. The Chairman of the state GOP was not there, but I got an earful from state legislators who did show up. They vented about the party’s incompetence in both that race and the other state legislative special election in a Republican district that the Republicans lost.

Here is a sample of text messages I received from members of the state legislature last night after I pushed back against McKoon. Note that one is from someone who volunteered in the Middle Georgia election McKoon claims the state GOP played a role in winning.

Luckily for Georgia, Governor Kemp’s political organization and Kelly Loeffler’s Greater Georgia have picked up the slack of the incompetent state Republican Party, which is spending more energy demanding that Governor Kemp unconstitutionally halt the ongoing election to change the rules than getting people out to vote.

After seeing the state party flailing, Kemp and Loeffler’s groups fired up last week, along with some outside pro-life groups. Now, suddenly, Republican voters are showing up at the polls. Democrats are still up by nine percent, but yesterday Republican voters, for the first time in early voting, outpaced Democrats.

I’m sure the state GOP will take credit for it, but the GOP only started outpacing the Democrats after Kemp, Loeffler, and outside pro-life groups decided they needed to step up to save the Georgia Supreme Court, since the state GOP is distracted still by the 2020 election and demanding an unconstitutional halt to the current election.

Was it Worth It, Heritage?

The Heritage Foundation imploded with a mass staff departure of around SIXTY after its President, Kevin Roberts, doubled down in defense of Tucker Carlson after Carlson’s softball interview with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Carlson and too many at Heritage argued that Fuentes’s “groyper” movement needed to be engaged and brought into the movement.

Now, Carlson is attacking and criticizing President Trump and Fuentes is openly declaring himself a supporter of the Democrats and urging his listeners to vote for the Democrats.

The Carlson defenders in and around Heritage argued for NETTR — no enemies to the right. They insisted we should be able to agree to disagree and remain in union with those who now openly champion radical Islam, the Democratic Party, and breaking with Donald Trump.

Was it really worth it, Heritage? Was it really worth it to defend those who wouldn’t pee on you if you were on fire and lose so many major members of your staff to Advancing American Freedom and elsewhere? It is kind of ironic that the “Heritage Americans” sold out the Heritage Foundation for the progressive Left.

“Broke every single promise.”