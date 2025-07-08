All his life a man had waited for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein list of clients. Then, the Attorney General of the United States announced there was no list. Enraged at the deep state cover-up, his blood pressure climbing, he dropped dead of a heart attack.

He arrives before the throne of God. God says, “Sir, you get to ask me one question before judgment.”

The man says, “God, please, I am just so curious. Who all was on the Jeffrey Epstein list?”

God replies, “There never was a list.”

“My God,” the man yells exasperatedly, “I knew there was a conspiracy! I just never could have imagined it went all the way to the top.”

Before moving into the FBI, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino insisted the FBI and the deep state were protecting Jeffrey Epstein. But many of the victims’ lawyers and several investigative journalists said that was not so. There was never a list, a detailed flight manifest, or many of the other things that supposedly existed.

Many people believe a lot about the Epstein story because they’ve followed people online who treated speculation and rumor as fact. Patel and Bongino seemingly did too.

Then they took office.

Once in the FBI and once they could dig around and see for themselves what was so and what was not, they did something we should appreciate — they examined the first hand evidence and they changed their minds and said so.

Regardless of your opinions of the men, we should appreciate their willingness to assess the information and change their minds instead of railing on deep state conspiracies outside their hands and over their heads.

Contrast those two gentlemen with Pam Bondi, the Attorney General of the United States. When Bondi did the initial disclosures about Epstein and trotted the hyper online right to the White House, Bondi blamed Patel and the FBI for not providing her with all the documents.

Bondi also went on Fox News with John Roberts. Roberts asked, “The DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients. That’s gonna happen?”

Bondi responded, “It’s sitting on my desk right now.”

(Hat tip to Yashar Ali for the video)

This is not a clever twist of words here. Bondi said, on live television, “It’s sitting on my desk right now,” after being asked about releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients. Now she says there is no list and never was.

She lied to the American public.

She lied to the President’s MAGA base.

She deflected the blame on the FBI.

Having seeded the notion of a deep state conspiracy that was more sinister than first expected and that extended deep into the FBI, DOJ, and elsewhere, the Attorney General of the United States of America says, “Oops. My bad.”

There is no list. There is no detailed travel manifest beyond what we have.

To be sure, investigative journalists have found about eighty victims. They were not all for Jeffrey Epstein, but a lot of them were. Many of the victims were well-paid by the men who abused them and signed non-disclosure agreements.

You will not get the names you want.

In many cases, the men you think were monsters were men cultivated by Jeffrey Epstein for his image and reputation to ingratiate himself with others to build up his personal wealth. Undoubtedly, some of the men were monsters.

But you will probably never know which ones. Hell exists for a reason, including for those who escape justice in this world.

The grand, deep, and global conspiracy makes some people sleep better at night because it is better to believe there is a puppet master pulling strings and a plan to control the monsters than to know evil marches about the land, often on its own whims with no coordinator or master plan. People sleep better believing in understandable plots because those plots mean someone is in control. They would be terrified to know there is no plot, just random monsters connected through Epstein to victims — monsters you will not know.

Pam Bondi’s dishonesty metastasized the conspiratorial thinking of many. It was both irresponsible and disqualifying. Now, anti-Trump voices are gleefully using this walk back from her prior position as evidence Donald Trump was one of Jeffrey Epstein’s monsters and she is covering for the President.

If only because she lied to the President’s base and many of his most ardent online supporters, she should resign or be fired.

On Epstein

There were at least eighty victims according to several investigative reporters.

Many of those young ladies were well paid by the monsters who abused them and will never talk.

The government of the United States did not conduct a competent investigation.

There was never a list that Epstein kept, but a proper investigation could have built up a dossier of abusers. The problem is our government, across presidential administrations, simply was not competent. Some will, instead, believe there was a great coverup because they cannot fathom the level of incompetence.

Like believing there must be an evil cabal pulling strings instead of unchecked evil, some people would rather believe in a massive government cover-up than realize how incompetent our government has become. They can sleep well at night believing in competent, sinister forces rather than rank incompetence.

You will never know the names of the men or most of the victims. A lot of the men will burn in hell after using their resources to escape justice in this lifetime. Hell should give you comfort.

Also, much of what you think you know came from rumors and speculation treated as fact. One angry lady on social media yelling at me about all this insisted there were “thousands” of monsters. No one who has ever investigated this case came to that conclusion, only internet gossips did.

Unless the victims come forward and defy their nondisclosure agreements, justice will be served before an angry God, not before you or the courts.

Lastly, a lot of people are emotionally invested in this because of the titillating nature of it, not actually because they want justice for the victims. They want the spectacle and entertainment and now won't get the perp walks of the rich and famous they desired.

Side note — there’s a weird overlap between people who are convinced there’s a massive Epstein conspiracy and people who also defend Andrew Tate.