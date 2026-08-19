The voters of Florida quit James Fishback, but Podcastistan will never quit him. He’ll join Tucker, Candace, Marjorie, Thomas Massie, etc. on the circle of jerks interviewing each other over and over about how the Jews are to blame for everything.

Most Americans have never heard of James Fishback, the creepy antisemite who ran for Governor of Florida. If you tuned in to certain channels online, you’d be convinced he was running away with it. Anti-semite Temu Matt Walsh, a purported pastor, insisted Fishback was within five points of the lead.

In reality, Fishback only got 10% of the primary vote. Some reporters and white nationalists made a big deal of him getting 85% of a precinct at FSU, but it amounted to 25 votes. Therein lies the issue — the antisemites are fixated on getting hyperonline college students into their movement, and colleges are turning both left and right into wokes.

Fishback did best around college campuses, with youthful antisemitic wokes voting for him.

Again, most of you have never heard of the guy. But Nathan Taylor Pemberton, liberal writer at Politico, did a big piece on Fishback with the subtitle, “He’ll likely lose the Republican gubernatorial primary in Florida. But is he winning a larger war?” No, he is not winning the larger war.

The New Yorker, likewise, did a piece earlier this year on how the internet fringe is rising in the GOP. Last night, a socialist became the Democratic Party nominee in Florida, and the Republicans rejected the internet fringe, including Dan Bilzerian, another antisemite.

Podcastian and the national media cannot quit Fishback Mountain. The voters, of course, never really embraced him. The GOP should be concerned 100,000 voters voted for a notoriously scandal-plagued antisemite. But the nation should also note that the GOP actually rejected its antisemites and the Democrats keep giving them nominations.

Cory Mills also lost. The Florida GOP seemingly has little tolerance for fools.

Also, a note for reporters — this is yet another example of Twitter not being real life, which should make you ask yourselves why you continue to elevate stories that take hold of Twitter and nowhere else.