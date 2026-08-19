Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Unaffiliated
11m

Grateful for the good news! The woke Reich and DSA are both cancers on America.

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
5m

Now if we can just get Matt Miller out of the race.

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