I’m waiting on the turkeys to come off the smoker. I got up at 4 a.m. this morning, had them on by 4:40 a.m., and hopefully they’ll be ready by 8 o’clock. They appear that way. We’re headed to my in-laws and need to be there by 11 a.m. Timing is everything this morning. Now, to write this then pack.

I need to comment on yesterday. It was awful. Two soldiers got up, probably talked about what they’d be eating today, and never got to. We know it was an Afghan national who came here in 2021 and, based on current reports, overstayed the time he was given to be in the country. Remember, if nothing else, Senator Tom Cotton, as a minority Senator, blocked Democrat legislation to let in even more Afghanis with minimal security checks. Do not get rid of the filibuster.

The press reaction from so much of the press was that, of course, the National Guard was going to be a target. But their tenor and tone was that they suspected the gunman would be a progressive provoked by the presence of the National Guard. Seriously — go watch CNN, MSNBC, or dive into the feeds of the press corps on social media. They acted as if the shooter was obviously upset about the presence of the National Guard in DC. In other words, they presumed a progressive and, if we are honest, a lot of them would excuse it.

But no, this was an Islamic radical looking to murder soldiers. These two were easy targets on the street, but he’d have probably tried anyway. It is awful and all we can do is pray. The only people getting gunned down in Donald Trump’s authoritarian state are the National Guard, ICE agents, and police keeping us safe.

Pray for those soldiers and their families and our nation today. And be thankful for it.

Thanksgiving really is the best American holiday. We take a day off work to get up early and cook giant birds and wonderful sides and pies and gorge on food with family and friends and watch football and maybe, just maybe, take off work tomorrow too.

No other nation has a holiday like our Thanksgiving because we are the greatest country that ever was and we do it up just so. God bless you all. Happy Thanksgiving. And I’ll be back on radio on Monday.

And y’all, I’m not kidding. As I wrote that last sentence, the thermometer alarm started beeping for my turkeys! So sorry for the lack of proof reading.

Y’all take care.