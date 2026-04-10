Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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BoulderBabe's avatar
BoulderBabe
2m

Enjoy a pimento sandwich for us!

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KG Hawkins's avatar
KG Hawkins
3m

Have a fabulous day at the Masters! I will look for you on television😉

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