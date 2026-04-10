Ali Mohammed Ali Abdullah, Hameed Mohammed Nagi, Ibrahim Ayyub Khan, and Mohammed Sultan Saleh have been arrested after crossing from Canada into the United States illegally. They walked into Maine through the forest. They are British nationals.

Meanwhile, a few days removed from the bombings and the elite declaring Iran the winner of the war, it is increasingly clear the regime is hemorrhaging. This is why it is so important that they not be allowed to control the Strait of Hormuz. The revenue stream derived therefrom would help the regime stabilize. We must keep the regime destabilized.

The President has gone after Podcastistan’s Woke-o Haram, turning on Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones, and Candace Owens, all of whom have really doubled down on attacking the war effort, Israel, and suggesting anyone who questions them are in the pocket of the Jews. He lit them on fire late yesterday after Megyn Kelly hosted Ana Kasparian on her show. Kasparian is a pretty vile antisemite from the far left.

Ann Coulter (remember her) has gone “trending” on Twitter noting how Ronald Reagan demanded Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin stop attacking Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon in 1982. She’s gone trending over this as people point out Reagan later regretted it because a year later Hezbollah would kill 220 Marines in Beirut as a thank you to Reagan.

Meanwhile, I have previously mentioned that guy William Wolfe and his Center for Baptist Leadership. He’s now appeared on a podcast hosted by a man who praised the KKK & affirmed “[R]aces of men are as distinct as breeds of animals . . . any mixture between races . . . is evil . . .” To my Baptist friends, pay attention to that. This guy is seeking clout within the Southern Baptist Convention.

What a world we live in. On that note, I’m off to the Masters with my son today.