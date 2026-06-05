Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Tucker Scofield's avatar
Tucker Scofield
5h

I am totally bumfuzzled by what is happening to this country. I mean, really people, what the hell is wrong with us?? God help us because if Lucifer himself ran for office under full disclosure of who and what he is, we'd find a way of justifying our decision to support and vote for him! I simply cannot make sense of any of this unless I invoke the spiritual realm and realize that the Father of Lies is behind all this nonsense. Oh, and just wait until he sinks his teeth fully into AI. That should be fun.

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Eric Strickland's avatar
Eric Strickland
5h

I guess I’m just a cranky old man but I cannot understand how anyone can talk about most Democrats or Republicans as being people with principals. They have their talking points with scripts much like a Chinese takeout menu. In response to this question pick from column A and for that column B. It’s disgusting and there is no cleaning of the swamp with the current renditions of the Democratic Party and Republican Party. Equally guilty in do as I say and not as I do.

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