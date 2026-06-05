The look on Chris Hayes’s face is the look of a person who realizes Democrats hitched their wagon to the wrong horse.

We have confirmed Reddit threads where Graham Platner discussed getting the Nazi tattoo. He knew what it was when we got it. It was not an act of youthful indiscretion. He was in his thirties.

In the New York Times piece, which attempted to serve more as damage control than anything else, we learn that Platner kept an AR-15 inside the District of Columbia, which is a crime.

We learn that Platner was abusive and manipulative.

After Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh for the United States Supreme Court, Democrats insisted we “believe all women,” including Christine Blasey Ford, a woman no one else on the planet could actually connect to Brett Kavanaugh and the events she described. Here, multiple women have eerily similar tales with friends who, in real time at the time, corroborate the timeline and events.

The allegations against Platner are far more substantive and credible than those against Kavanaugh, for whom no witnesses came forward to corroborate the allegations against him. Here, there are several.

We have Platner’s girlfriend telling people of Platner’s Nazi tattoo in August of 2025, but Platner denied he had any idea what it was in October of 2025, though years prior, he acknowledged he had that tattoo.

We have a sociopathic liar who, through a well-orchestrated PR campaign by the Democratic Socialists of America, has infiltrated the Democratic Party and is now attempting to take over the Democrats like a cuckoo bird shoving the other eggs out of the nest.

And, Democrats, the allegations only get worse from here. The New York Times has assault allegations that they did not run after a campaign by Platner’s lawyers — those allegations will come out, too. We will find out why Platner was booted from his private school. We will find out about his time in college.

It’s all coming.

The Democratic Primary in Maine is not until Tuesday, but Democrats have affirmatively chosen to rally around Graham Platner. They believed all the women and now believe none of them. They believe Graham Platner, a man who has already been exposed as a sociopath and fabulist.

Democrats could make a choice to reject Platner. The primary has not happened. They have thus far chosen not to make that choice, which is itself a very telling choice.