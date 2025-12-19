Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Faith Thomas's avatar
Faith Thomas
6h

Oh Father, please heal Eric’s wife from the flu and protect her from further winter sickness, and heal the children from their sickness. Give Eric the strength he needs today to accomplish all that you have planned for him. Give him wisdom as he balances his relationship with you and his family and work responsibilities. Thank you for his continued witness through his writings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mike Paranzino's avatar
Mike Paranzino
6h

Boy do I love this sentence:

"Despair comes easily at Christmas as we all idolize a perfect Christmas memory we live perpetually to duplicate and never quite can."

The entire essay is wonderful. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture