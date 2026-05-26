Word started leaking on Friday of the potential deal with Iran. Conservative backlash was so swift that the President’s senior team started corralling conservative pundits to brief them on the outline of the actual deal as the President sees it.

No matter. Iran repudiated everything and, by Monday night, the United States was bombing Iranian boats putting mines in the Persian Gulf — the mines Iran had promised it would get out of the Persian Gulf, though increasingly Americans believe Iran had not actually started laying mines until this weekend.

I’ve got nothing.

Every day the President drags this out is a day Iran rearms and better prepares to take on the United States. The President claims Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran says it has no intention and, should it do so, would do so with a toll.

At the point, the only way to deal with Iran is to go back to war with Iran. The President seems to prefer a bad deal with Iran than more war. We actually went into the ceasefire with the upper hand and, frankly, every day Iran’s hand as gotten stronger.

This is disappointing and will, more likely than not, end with an emboldened Iran and a world that is less safe from Iran.