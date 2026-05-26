Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson
4h

Weirdly, Substack is back to doing that thing where it turns off comments. Sorry about that.

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Rachel's avatar
Rachel
3h

Talk about a case of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. I'm thoroughly disgusted with his handling of this; and all on the cusp of our 250th year anniversary.

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