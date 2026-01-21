Yesterday, as I criticized the President for his handling of the Greenland situation, a commenter left this comment:

I've been waiting for this article for a few days. Good to see. The only thing you left out is that you regret your vote for him in 2024 and if you had it to do over again you'd vote for Kamala, for the good of the Republican party going forward. Absent that, this is just feel good pablum.

In fact, people who oppose Trump, when you complain about Trump, very often say things like, “This is what you voted for,” or “You could have Kamala,” or some variant.

The 2024 election was going to be between the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, and the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris.

This summer, when Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas retire from the United States Supreme Court, I’ll be very happy Donald Trump is picking their replacements, not Kamala Harris, even as Trump grumbles about Leonard Leo.

Last week, when Renee Good hit an ICE officer with her car and was killed, I was very glad Donald Trump was President and chose not to drag the ICE officer through the mud or a perp walk for his act of self-defense.

On Sunday, when leftwing protestors stormed into a church in Minneapolis, I was very glad Donald Trump was President and a Republican led Justice Department swiftly indicted Don Lemon and the other protestors.

I see all these people insisting I should have voted for Kamala. Rarely do I see them condemn the Governor and Attorney General of Minnesota for harboring criminal illegal aliens. Renee Good would be alive if the Minnesota authorities had cooperated with ICE instead of protecting gang bangers, rapists, drug dealers, and other criminals.

When I see the Attorney General of Minnesota defend the right of protestors to storm into a church and learn that a local prosecutor was one of the protestors who stormed into the church, I do not see prominent Democrats condemning the Attorney General, the local prosecutor, or demanding criminal action against the protestors for what they did.

When I see Donald Trump tell Iranian protestors to take to the streets of Tehran because help is on the way and the help does not come (at least yet), I think he is no worse than Obama, but at least Donald Trump killed Soleimani and eradicated Iran’s nuclear program.

When I complain about Donald Trump’s handling of the Ukraine situation, I remind myself that Biden, for all his public talk, repeatedly restrained Ukraine’s actions, but Donald Trump let them use long-range missiles.

When I see Donald Trump lose the plot in foreign policy, I remind myself that Joe Biden refused to allow Israel to pursue the eradication of Hamas or even do what it took to get their hostages back, many of whom were American citizens.

When I fret that the Trump Administration may be overplaying its hand in dealing with narco-terrorists, I am reminded we are in this position because of Joe Biden, a man the very Democrats who demand I denounce Trump gave cover to, a pass to, and pretended he had no problems.

When I see Donald Trump going nuts over Greenland in ways that are detrimental to our alliance and trading partners, I’m reminded of Marine Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas, Marine Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California, Marine Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee, Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California, Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming, Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California, Marine Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska, Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, Marine Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, Marine Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri, and Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, all of whom were killed in Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal of Afghanistan.

Did any Greenlanders fall out of airplanes today? No? Because Afghans did under Joe Biden’s disastrous foreign policy excursion.

I’m happy to condemn, criticize, and denounce Donald Trump when I think it is warranted and all the people who demand I apologize for voting for him or insist I admit Kamala Harris was better are really damn silent on the excesses, abuses, and insanities of the Democrats — the people who cannot tell you if they think a man can become a woman and then get mad at you for asking the question right before they let teenage boys into teenage girls’ locker rooms.

You get mad about Renee Good? I get mad about Laken Riley, Hallie Helgeson, Brady Heiling, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, and the long list of Americans killed by the illegal aliens that protestors like Renee Good and the Democratic Party would rather protect.

Do I have criticisms of Donald Trump? You’re damn right I do.

And I sure as hell am glad he is in the White House instead of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden or another Democrat. Those were the other choices. Maybe those of you who hate Trump should come to realize something many of us who support Trump and crticize him realize — Trump may be a deeply flawed person and president, but his strengths are always revealed when he stands next to those who’d put a boy on a girl’s team; turn their back on Israel against Hamas or Iran; put a radical idiot like Ketanji Brown Jackson on the United States Supreme Court; or give a pass to protestors who storm into churches while prosecuting nuns and arguing in court for progressives’ ability to block Christian charities from participating in public activities, among many other things.

When you Democrats start demanding people like Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, and Keith Ellison cooperate with ICE, I’ll consider that maybe you have a valid point. When you vocally condemn Kamala Harris for asking a Jewish Governor if he was a double agent for Israel, I’ll consider that maybe you have a valid point. When you condemn Democrats for transgender advocacy over normalcy, I’ll consider that maybe you have a point.

Until then, I’ll take Trump, you can keep whining about it, and I’ll gladly continue speaking loudly when I disagree with him.

In the words of the President of the United States of America, “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”