Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Kessler's avatar
Jeff Kessler
2h

I needed this today. I voted for DT 3 times and 3 times was not really happy about it. And I’m so sick of tariffs I could puke. But it could’ve been Kamala.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lee Macdonald's avatar
Lee Macdonald
2h

I’ve been reading and listening for many years, and this is the best article you have written in this space. 10/10, no notes.

Reply
Share
1 reply
118 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture