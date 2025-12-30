Good morning and Merry Christmas,

I hope you’re enjoying some down time. I am too. If you missed it, a young YouTuber named Nick Shirley did what the multi-million dollar news conglomerates did not. He showed up at Somali child care centers in Minnesota and discovered, despite those entities getting millions in federal dollars, they actually had no children present.

Even if some of the claims Shirley made were not quite as he claimed, which some say, he still exposed a rampant system of corruption, waste, fraud, and abuse.

What is most notable is how progressives are simply screaming racism because they do not want to acknowledge a conservative argument is true. In fact, so much of what is happening with immigration is progressives simply willing the stories not to be true so they do not have to confront their own policy failures.

Second, I noted last week as the Georgia election story was again misrepresented, that this Administration has taken the time and energy to indict James Comey and Letitia James for what the White House Chief of Staff calls revenge. But this same Administration has not yet indicted a single person for stealing the 2020 election.

I am encouraged, in this case, the Department of Justice and FBI are rounding people up for the fraud in Minnesota. But we need more and more indictments. We need deportations. We need massive exposure in such a way that the Democrats cannot hide from it. We need a public campaign in Congress to change the laws, in necessary, and highlight Democrat opposition to those legal changes if they oppose them.

Frankly, we need Donald Trump to hop Air Force One over to Minnesota and do a press conference so the national news networks cannot ignore the story. Put a Presidential spotlight on it, brand it was “Trump is right again,” and own the issue. Paint the contrast with the man who was almost Vice President of the United States, Tim Waltz, who today is insisting the story is based on racism, not reality.

Relatedly, Kevin Kiley notes that one-third of financial aid applications in California are fake and used for financial fraud. This is an issue voters really care about.

A number of wealthy white celebrities went to jail for paying money to boost their kids’ SAT scores. It was a big scandal. “Operation Varsity Blues,” the feds called it as they carted Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin off to jail.

If we have a system that will throw wealthy white parents in jail for gaming the system, we also need a system that throws immigrant fraudsters in jail for gaming the system. At present and after Biden, the system appears to only care about white middle class parents who double park and Christian grandparents who pray at abortion clinics, and not the wealthy and the illegal alien who both get a pass.

Frankly, given the crypto-shenanigans and other shady dealings happening now with the present Administration, they could stand to look like they’re taking all the fraud and system gaming seriously.