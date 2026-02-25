After a twenty-four-hour cycle of progressive sports reporters blasting the American hockey players for going to the State of the Union, I cannot tell you how badly it hurts the American press to be the only group inside the House of Representatives to not cheer for Team USA when they entered. The President announcing their presence as they filed into the room was an impressively pro-American visual.

Nerdy reporters can try to explain away and cover for each other, but it certainly reaffirmed to many of those watching that the American press corps hates America. Given the sports coverage of the last twenty-four to forty-eight hours, Americans are right to believe that.

Democrats and Republicans gave Team USA a standing ovation while the press refused to participate. Spare me the lectures on how the press does not clap at the State of the Union. They came across as the America haters we suspect they are.

And then there were the Democrats.

They failed to applaud as the President blasted forced and coerced gender transitions.

They failed to applaud when the President urged people to stand and applaud for defending citizens before illegal aliens.

Then, their response included a defense of illegal aliens.

Democrats even refused to stand for Iryna Zarutska’s parents. They are pro-Ukraine, but not supporters of a Ukrainian refugee murdered in Charlotte, NC.

As the crowd chanted “USA! USA!,” progressive Democrat Rashida Talib seemed to chant, “KKK!”

The President gave a positive and upbeat speech about the country. He did not attack the Supreme Court Justices, but exercised restraint. The Democrats showed themselves detached from the very idea of America.

The Speaker of the House, for the first time in over 240 years, wielded George Washington’s own gavel, and the Democrats reminded Americans that they view America in contempt if they cannot control it.

The speech will be forgotten in a week. The visuals will leave an impression, and the impression is that Donald Trump won the night as Democrats showed their hostility to the vulnerable and the American.

If Republicans can capture these visuals in campaign bits, as Joe Biden and the Democrats tried to capture the January 6th antagonism in 2022, the GOP will be able to mitigate damage in the midterms.

The Democrats hate America. At least, last night, they failed to applaud its successes. That matters more than anything the President said.

I’ll have a lot more on radio today.