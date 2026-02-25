Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bo Wagner's avatar
Bo Wagner
3h

Nothing like seeing a member of Congress shown on network television clearly wearing a F**K ICE button... will the FCC let that go?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
3h

USA. USA. USA. Trump may not be perfect, sometimes his ego gets the better of him. Well maybe a lot of times, but I genuinely believe he wants what’s best for this country.

The only thing the democrats want is power over you and me.

The gold medal women’s hockey team made a disappointing decision not to show up last night shame on them.

Reply
Share
4 replies
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture