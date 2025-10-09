Erick Erickson's Show Notes

3h

I’m going to take an “I’ll believe it when I see it approach.” However, my moderate wife who generally votes Democrat and can’t stand Trump sent me a message last night that said if this holds, Trump will most likely win the Nobel peace prize. She has started to change her tune on a few other things, as well, especially regarding the government shutdown and how furloughed workers (of which she is one) may not get back pay. She says the media is not reporting the truth of it and that it’s a very small number that might not get back pay when the shutdown ends. She has also started to listen to Erick’s show when she’s in the car during the show hours, which I still can’t believe. 😂

3h

I certainly give him credit for putting in every effort to end the war. Being from Missouri, the "show me" state, I will believe the hostages will be freed when they are actually in the hands of Israel. Hamas can be trusted no further than we could throw the whole bunch. And if any agreement doesn't remove Hamas from the Gaza strip completely, it is only a temporary "peace". So I pray the hostages are actually returned.

