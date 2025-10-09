Late yesterday came word Hamas was ready to release all the remaining Israeli hostages and bodies of those killed but not released. In exchange, Israel will release a massive number of Hamas members and Gaza residents arrested by Israel.

Israel decided it was worth it to get the return of their (and our) citizens.

Israel will withdraw from Gaza. The war will end, at least now.

War is always temporary with Hamas. Western allies just stopped an Iranian attempt to smuggle weapons into the West Bank.

What comes next will determine the future of the Middle East and how long peace lasts. Last night, as President Trump announced the deal, he was on the phone with his Middle East envoys and with Marco Rubio beside him as he crafted his note to the nation.

President Trump deserves tremendous credit for this.

There will be a lot of people who refuse to give him credit. But he deserves credit. People should, I think, be willing to pause their hatred of the man for a small moment to note his force of will helped get this across the finish line and get American citizens released from captivity.

I suspect Democrats will do their best to avoid giving the President credit. I noticed last night how silent Ilhan Omar, AOC, the squad, etc. were. The war is at an end. The residents of Gaza will see Israel go home. The Israelis will see their hostages returned.

We have what resembles peace. How long it will last no one can say. But today, we should be willing to say thank you to President Trump for pushing hard to make this happen.

