Same Old. Same Old.Erick-Woods EricksonJun 29, 202646203ShareShot:Chaser:Can we please stop playing the fool for Iran?Please?Also:46203Share
A farce. A Shakespeare comedy. Laurel and Hardy. Abbott and Costello. Whatever, it would be laughable if it were not so serious. What are we doing? This weekend I thought finally maybe we’ll end this, but no. Just intermission. Has Vance so totally taken control of the Trump WH that common sense cannot prevail? This would be over by now and clean up would have started if we had just finished what we started.
Vance is becoming as disasterous a choice as Harris was.