Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Debra's avatar
Debra
1h

A farce. A Shakespeare comedy. Laurel and Hardy. Abbott and Costello. Whatever, it would be laughable if it were not so serious. What are we doing? This weekend I thought finally maybe we’ll end this, but no. Just intermission. Has Vance so totally taken control of the Trump WH that common sense cannot prevail? This would be over by now and clean up would have started if we had just finished what we started.

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Joseph D's avatar
Joseph D
2h

Vance is becoming as disasterous a choice as Harris was.

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