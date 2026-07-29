Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Kristy Shorr's avatar
Kristy Shorr
2hEdited

I so so so hope Vance isn’t the only option come primary time. I know a whole lot of people in my circle that would 100% want anyone else besides Vance

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Nancy Irey's avatar
Nancy Irey
2h

Never really thought Vance was a conservative at heart. MARCO RUBIO for PRESIDENT in '28!

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