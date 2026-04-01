Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Mark Malcolm's avatar
Mark Malcolm
5d

I never considered Judas as part of the twelve empowered by Christ though He knew who he was. That's a nifty nugget of wisdom right there. Thanks. Be safe Radioman. Easter is coming.

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A J Landers's avatar
A J Landers
5d

Yes, Jesus empowered even Judas to do all that He commanded all of the disciples to do. How could someone do what Judas did, when he lived and walked with Jesus? Look to Judas' heart which is revealed in scripture. Nowhere in scripture does Judas call Jesus, "Lord ". He calls Him Master or Rabbi( teacher). Judas never submits to Jesus' Lordship over his life. This reveals his heart. And it reveals ours as well. Yes, Erick, it is getting darker....those who do surrender to Jesus's Lordship are called to be light in a dark world. We are to walk as children of Light, His light. Hope is found only in Christ. Be blessed today Erick.

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