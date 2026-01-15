Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
1h

Unfortunately, even people who at least claim to be conservative but are inflicted with TDS are buying the claim that the ICE agent wasn't hit, or if he was it wasn't that bad, and even, that he shouldn't have shot her even if he was hit. That is what TDS does to you. Once again, there is a mountain of case law to support his self defense position. But people who don't want to believe it won't. I believe the womans former father in law has the right of it. If she had been in Christ, she wouldn't have been there, and it wouldn't have happened. I have decided that instead of being furious with these lost, enraged, mentally ill women who are going out and attacking and obstructing ICE agents, I will put more time into praying for them. Though I am pretty sure some real anger will overcome me at times. These agents do not deserve what they are getting.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Frito's avatar
Frito
1h

Erick, great article and thank you for posting Sen Holley’s questioning of the “so called expert” exposing her complicity with politics over science. This unwillingness to answer the simple Q should completely invalidate anything she said in the hearing

Reply
Share
2 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture