I covet your prayers today.

I’ll do six hours of radio before the sun sets. Three of those hours will be with my national audience, and the other three will be with my local Atlanta audience on my flagship station, WSB.

Tomorrow, I’ll just be on WSB. Every year, we raise money to fight childhood cancer.

I suspect if I were not also dealing with my wife’s health, these next two days of radio would not be so hard. But I will interview kids who, between this year and next, will not be around anymore. I’ll interview parents who lost a child. I’ll interview survivors.

It will be emotionally grueling.

On top of that is the stress of this year. While the government can talk up the economy, the reality is that people are less charitable this year because of their own circumstances. It has been harder this year to get sponsors, big commitments from sponsors, and it is going to be hard to get people to give generously when things are so expensive for them.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is the number 2 childhood cancer research facility in the nation and the number 1 research facility for sickle cell in the world. 100% of childhood cancer research is donor-based. Governments fund adult cancer research. Adults vote. Kids do not. So childhood cancer does not get funded.

It requires generosity.

Wherever you are reading this, a child in your area has benefited from the research being done at Children’s Healthcare, and I hope you might consider donating.

If you are in Georgia, I’ll have two opportunities for you to hang out with me for donations. One is my annual Bourbon and Butts event, where I bring in my bourbon collection, and we eat barbecue and sample bourbons. The other will be a new event. I’ve rented out part of my golf club’s Trackman simulator rooms, and I’ll invite people to come hit golf balls with me. If you want to take advantage of those, you have to call 888-750-2772 and request the event and donate the appropriate amount.

You might not be in a season of life where you can give anything, though literally a single dollar helps. If you are able, I hope you will consider a donation. And I do appreciate any and all prayers that I get through these next two days without being an emotional wreck.

Thank you.

DONATE NOW