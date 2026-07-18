Friends, I don’t care if you go or do not go see The Odyssey. I really don’t.



But I want to assure you it is not a woke movie, if that is your concern. There is what appears to be a very organized, or at least monetized, effort on social media among right-wingers to disparage the film for casting Elliot Page as Odysseus’s cousin. No, Elliot Page is not Achilles.



The dialogue could be better at times. It is not as sharp as it could be. But the movie is a visual masterpiece. It starts off slow and builds towards a relentless third act. I enjoyed it.



I have had several friends reach out, concerned based on the online commentary. The terminally online who never touch grass and complain about culture are marginalizing themselves and ruining their own credibility.



I’ll just give one small spoiler.



Elliot Page is a woman who changed her name from Ellen to Elliot, started taking hormones, cut off her breasts, and decided to present as a man while insisting gender is not binary. She wants to be a masculine dude, though she is not.



In the movie, Page plays Sinon, Odysseus’s cousin, who is manipulated into going to Troy to prove himself. Sinon dies quickly and comes back later as a ghost. The character who wants to prove he has what it takes turns out not to.



In the process of this storytelling, Christopher Nolan is gaming a system. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences isn’t giving Oscars to films without diversity. Nolan adds a woman pretending to be a man who gets induced to go prove her fitness to fight and dies doing so. He got the diversity, and the audience can get the subtlety of what is going on.



The movie is not the greatest movie ever made. But it is a great movie that covers the ambitions of men; the fragility, rage, and faithfulness of wives; a life controlled by fate and the vain efforts to change that fate; and a hero who wants to go home to the wife he loves.



I really did enjoy it. You might not. But please don’t let the right-wing woke scolds convince you not to take a chance on it if you have any interest in it.