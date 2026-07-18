Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
5h

This movie is not worth fighting over. What is worth fighting over is the extent to which our schools work very hard to destroy western civilization and the values that in years gone by were instilled into our students. My hope is that this movie will be a catalyst for a dialog regarding the uniqueness of western civilization and how the world was transformed into a better place because of the values that emerged from and have been treasured since Athens, Rome and Jerusalem made their mark on the world. That's my hope but I am not expecting our dismal school systems in our largest cities to do any thing.

Reply
Share
1 reply
dennis mcconaghy's avatar
dennis mcconaghy
5h

Nolan is no David Lean, or even a Dorothy Arzner , for that matter.

His real masterpiece was Dunkirk, which of course did not pander to "woke" constraints.

Oppenheimer was flawed by its inherent leftist bias.

As for the Odyssey, being devoid of British actors it is difficult to really see it as "epic" in any traditional sense.

For Nolan, it is mostly an exercise in format and technology, not a real connection to the cultural significance of what Homer contributed to what would be Western literature.

Pandering to the "Academy" demeans the entire exercise.

Reply
Share
5 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture