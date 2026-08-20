Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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John's avatar
John
7h

If we do not have the data centers, someone else will, and that someone is China. We've already seen that China cannot be trusted with access to our data.

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Bob P.'s avatar
Bob P.
7h

I am onboard with nuclear energy power plants and data centers. I see the need for both.

I don’t understand the technical aspects of it, but I don’t want our enemies to gain power ahead of us or our children’s future. Thank you Erick.

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