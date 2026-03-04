The Texas Runoff
I’ve had a long day of travel and decided to write this overnight so I can sleep a bit. In Texas, John Cornyn and Ken Paxton are headed into a multi-month long runoff. Resources will be consumed while James Talarico gets to set up the general election. A Trump endorsement would be useful for Cornyn.
Overseas, the rumors of our military stockpile are over-exaggerated. We are ahead of schedule, the Israelis are softening up Iran’s western border, and the Kurds have been armed for a ground campaign.
They’ve got a new Ayatollah this morning. He’s more radical than his father, who he replaced. No idea how long he will last.
I was going to write a diatribe about the people who cite “international law,” but I think I’ll save that for the show.
I’ll make sure to make up for this morning to you in the show notes.
That is really what Iran needs. Another mullah who is worse than the previous one. That is mullah think.
Will Representative Crockett get a job on MS NOW or on THE VIEW?
God bless or Fallen and injured troops and pray for those still in the fight!!!