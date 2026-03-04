I’ve had a long day of travel and decided to write this overnight so I can sleep a bit. In Texas, John Cornyn and Ken Paxton are headed into a multi-month long runoff. Resources will be consumed while James Talarico gets to set up the general election. A Trump endorsement would be useful for Cornyn.

Overseas, the rumors of our military stockpile are over-exaggerated. We are ahead of schedule, the Israelis are softening up Iran’s western border, and the Kurds have been armed for a ground campaign.

They’ve got a new Ayatollah this morning. He’s more radical than his father, who he replaced. No idea how long he will last.

I was going to write a diatribe about the people who cite “international law,” but I think I’ll save that for the show.

I’ll make sure to make up for this morning to you in the show notes.