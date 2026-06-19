Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Pamela Brown's avatar
Pamela Brown
7h

This whole deal is disgraceful. The attack on Israel by our government is disgraceful.

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Nathan Hughes's avatar
Nathan Hughes
6h

J D Vance is now Susan Rice 2.0. His legacy is set.

One thing I haven’t heard Erick mention: Iran is granted the unholy bonus of getting back to killing its people with impunity. Good times!

At this point I’m hoping Israel can and will go it alone, and actually destabilize the regime from within. They have a long history of effectively looking out for their own interests, so it’s a realistic hope.

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