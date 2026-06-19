The pressure campaign is on. If you are on the right and you decline to salute the President’s deal with Iran, you are to be otherized — branded a warmonger, a neocon fossil, a man itching to put other people’s sons in the sand. The choice, we’re assured, is binary: boots on the ground or the President’s memorandum. That is a lie, and the people repeating it loudest know it is a lie.

Start with the alternative they pretend never existed. Israel had a plan to destabilize the regime from within — and the President personally refused to allow it, at the behest of the Turks. Erdogan picked up the phone, and the option that wasn’t a land war and wasn’t surrender quietly disappeared. So spare me the two doors. There was a third, and Washington bricked it up to keep Ankara comfortable.

Now look at what we took instead. The memorandum reopens the Strait of Hormuz “for 60 days only,” after which Iran and Oman decide who passes and what they pay. It dangles a $300 billion reconstruction fund, with Gulf money — Qatar’s prominently — already moving toward Tehran. Iran now says Israel must leave Lebanon or the deal is breached. And the grandson of the regime’s founder has called the war the “lesser jihad,” declared that the “greater jihad” begins now, and hailed the agreement as a victory for Tehran. When your adversary calls the deal a victory, believe him.

Then there is the Strait itself — the tell. The entire point of the campaign was to take that chokepoint out of Iran’s hand. Instead, the memorandum leaves the regime holding the switch, free to flip it whenever a strike in Lebanon gives it a pretext, as it has done again and again. A waterway we can reopen by permission of the Ayatollah’s heirs was never reopened. It was rented.

And consider the clock. We bombed Iran for roughly thirty-nine days. Then we let nearly seventy days bleed away between the last bomb and the signature — almost twice the length of the war itself — while panic over oil did Tehran’s negotiating for it. Momentum is perishable. The President took a campaign that was working, put it in suspended animation, and is now selling the thaw as a triumph.

What he is not doing is solving the problem. He is dispatching his Vice President to do the bullying for him. To Israel, Mr. Vance offers contempt — a “weird panic,” he sneers, from a supposedly freakout-prone ally that ought to be grateful. To the American right, the message is blunter: accept the deal or be read out of the coalition. That is not an argument. It is a loyalty test, and loyalty tests are what you reach for when the case on the merits won’t close.

Here is the case on the merits. Had we kept the pressure on — kept striking, let Israel move, refused to trade a winning hand for terms worse than the status quo we started with — we would be dictating to a cornered regime instead of being lectured to be thankful. A peace that rewards the loser of a war is not peace. It is an intermission. And no amount of bullying from the second-highest office in the land turns a bad deal into a good one.

The men demanding your silence are not confident. They are afraid you’ll do the math. And the math is very simple. We only hit Iran’s military and strategic targets and are now blessing a $300 billion “reconstruction” fund. If we only hit their military and strategic targets, what exactly will be reconstructed with $300 billion, $10 billion of which has already, with no strings attached, been transferred from Qatar?

And here, as I was about to hit send, comes word Iran has already closed the Strait again because Israel responded overnight to a Hezbollah attack that left multiple Israelis dead. Will the Vice President again attack Israel and will the United States presume it can end Israel’s right of self-defense all for the same of a piece of paper that punts everything from the Strait of Hormuz to Iran’s nukes?