Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations

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We Have Forgotten How to Do Big Things Erick-Woods Erickson · Aug 4 I want to walk you through a set of stories that on the surface have nothing to do with each other, and then I want to show you that they are all the same story. They are the story of a country that used to build things and has decided, slowly and without ever quite admitting it, that building things is too hard. Read full story

🚨 JOBS SHOCK: The U.S. economy unexpectedly lost 23,000 jobs in July — the first payroll decline in months, against expectations of an 80,000 gain. - CNN / CNBC

➡️ MUST READ: Behind the Curtain: Trump’s quicksand - Axios

🏈 THIS: Sports Fans Stare Down $2,000 Streaming Bill to Follow Favorites - Bloomberg (free)

⛹️‍♀️ IT’S ONLY FAIR: A second former NBA player commits to declaring for the WNBA Draft amid trans drama - Fox News

😳 WORTH WATCHING: DSA says “it’s a requirement now” for their candidates to support dismantling the US Government - X

👀 WORTH READING: I Didn’t Realize How Addicted I Was to My Phone—Until I Went to Prison - WSJ (free)

🔥 QUESTION: A French transgender basketball player looks WNBA-ready, so why hasn’t the ‘inclusive’ league called? - Fox News

👀 RIIIIIIIGHT: Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed was caught on video blaming “the algorithm” for OnlyFans models showing up in his Instagram algorithm. - X

‼️ DEEPLY DISTURBING: Russia is conducting human safari hunts of Ukrainian civilians for fun. - The Atlantic

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.