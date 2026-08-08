THE WEEKEND NOTES: $20 Burrito, The Jobs Shock, WNBA Draft, Water System Cyber Attacks
Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations
(Watch Above)
🚨 JOBS SHOCK: The U.S. economy unexpectedly lost 23,000 jobs in July — the first payroll decline in months, against expectations of an 80,000 gain. - CNN / CNBC
➡️ MUST READ: Behind the Curtain: Trump’s quicksand - Axios
🏈 THIS: Sports Fans Stare Down $2,000 Streaming Bill to Follow Favorites - Bloomberg (free)
⛹️♀️ IT’S ONLY FAIR: A second former NBA player commits to declaring for the WNBA Draft amid trans drama - Fox News
😳 WORTH WATCHING: DSA says “it’s a requirement now” for their candidates to support dismantling the US Government - X
👀 WORTH READING: I Didn’t Realize How Addicted I Was to My Phone—Until I Went to Prison - WSJ (free)
🔥 QUESTION: A French transgender basketball player looks WNBA-ready, so why hasn’t the ‘inclusive’ league called? - Fox News
👀 RIIIIIIIGHT: Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed was caught on video blaming “the algorithm” for OnlyFans models showing up in his Instagram algorithm. - X
‼️ DEEPLY DISTURBING: Russia is conducting human safari hunts of Ukrainian civilians for fun. - The Atlantic
🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.