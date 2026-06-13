THE WEEKEND NOTES: Tragedy in Texas, America is Still Great
Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations
Tragedy in Texas
America is Still Great
Welcome! An Air Canada pilot was arrested for flying hundreds of flights for more than 17 years without a pilot’s license in what investigators described as an elaborate fraud that “reads like a movie script.”
⚽️ USA! USA! USA!: Four goals and an electric display: USMNT’s World Cup opener was near-perfect - ESPN
🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Trump says US military eliminated ‘infamous’ Tren de Aragua leader in lethal strike - FoxNews
👀 NEW FROM ME: Brian Kemp voters, not MAGA faithful, will sway GOP gubernatorial runoff - AJC (paywall)
🚀 NOW: SpaceX pops 20% after biggest IPO ever making Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire - CNBC
🇺🇸 USA: German tourist goes viral sampling Chili’s, Buc-ee’s and other US chains on World Cup road trip - NY Post
‼️ WINNING: Cleveland Clinic agrees to end youth transgender care, commits millions for detransitions - Local12
🚨 NEWS: A top GOP Senate strategist told NBC News the party is holding its oppo file on Platner until after the filing deadline — fearing Democrats will ‘Biden him’ off the ticket. - NBC (paywall)
📺 HARRY ENTEN: Trump’s “I love the inflation” is one of the most politically tone deaf statements I’ve ever heard. - X
🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.