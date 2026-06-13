Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations

Tragedy in Texas

0:00 -13:30

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America is Still Great

0:00 -13:19

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Welcome! An Air Canada pilot was arrested for flying hundreds of flights for more than 17 years without a pilot’s license in what investigators described as an elaborate fraud that “reads like a movie script.”

⚽️ USA! USA! USA!: Four goals and an electric display: USMNT’s World Cup opener was near-perfect - ESPN

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Trump says US military eliminated ‘infamous’ Tren de Aragua leader in lethal strike - FoxNews

👀 NEW FROM ME: Brian Kemp voters, not MAGA faithful, will sway GOP gubernatorial runoff - AJC (paywall)

🚀 NOW: SpaceX pops 20% after biggest IPO ever making Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire - CNBC

🇺🇸 USA: German tourist goes viral sampling Chili’s, Buc-ee’s and other US chains on World Cup road trip - NY Post

‼️ WINNING: Cleveland Clinic agrees to end youth transgender care, commits millions for detransitions - Local12

🚨 NEWS: A top GOP Senate strategist told NBC News the party is holding its oppo file on Platner until after the filing deadline — fearing Democrats will ‘Biden him’ off the ticket. - NBC (paywall)

📺 HARRY ENTEN: Trump’s “I love the inflation” is one of the most politically tone deaf statements I’ve ever heard. - X

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.