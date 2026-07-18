Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations

Drain the Swamp, Don’t Recycle the Water for Our Side Erick-Woods Erickson · Jul 16 Editorial Note: After yesterday’s piece on data centers, I received an email from Georgia Power about the eminent domain case in Georgia. Georgia Power’s representative informed me that eminent domain was not used, rather the family entered into a purchase agreement and sold the property. Georgia Power noted that, last year, it used its eminent domain … Read full story

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Welcome! An LA reporter kept her cool during a live shot as a massive cockroach crawled across her neck.

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.

📺 MUST WATCH: Mike Collins’ son-in-law is a white nationalist influencer.

🚨 NEWS: Husband of Code Pink founder being investigated under federal foreign agent and tax laws - CBS

‼️ CHAOS: DNC officers asked to sign NDAs amid financial woes - Axios

🇨🇳 QUESTION: Why is China building replicas of US warships, fighter jets, naval bases, and Taiwanese presidential buildings deep in the Taklamakan Desert?

👀 NEW: Anthropic’s new AI product for teachers was made in partnership with the left-leaning American Federation of Teachers and gave no right-leaning answers, according to The Washington Post.

‼️ PROBLEM: As Georgia Jewish leaders refuse to endorse Mike Collins, Jon Ossoff just announced a stunning $42 million cash-on-hand total.

😂 LOL: Joe Biden expects us to believe that he has written a book. - X