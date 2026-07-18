THE WEEKEND NOTES: Collins White Nationalist Ties, Ossoff’s $42 Million War Chest, and China’s AI Breakthrough
Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations
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Welcome! An LA reporter kept her cool during a live shot as a massive cockroach crawled across her neck.
🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.
📺 MUST WATCH: Mike Collins’ son-in-law is a white nationalist influencer.
🚨 NEWS: Husband of Code Pink founder being investigated under federal foreign agent and tax laws - CBS
‼️ CHAOS: DNC officers asked to sign NDAs amid financial woes - Axios
🇨🇳 QUESTION: Why is China building replicas of US warships, fighter jets, naval bases, and Taiwanese presidential buildings deep in the Taklamakan Desert?
👀 NEW: Anthropic’s new AI product for teachers was made in partnership with the left-leaning American Federation of Teachers and gave no right-leaning answers, according to The Washington Post.
‼️ PROBLEM: As Georgia Jewish leaders refuse to endorse Mike Collins, Jon Ossoff just announced a stunning $42 million cash-on-hand total.
😂 LOL: Joe Biden expects us to believe that he has written a book. - X