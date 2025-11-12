Y’all, if you are able, please consider helping feed families at Thanksgiving. You can go to https://erickthanksgiving.com to donate. Every $40 will feed a family of four a Thanksgiving meal.

And that’s also the problem. The President says everything is cheaper, but few feel it. The Democrats mocked the “vibes” and the “feels” and now the Republicans are too.

If Republicans do not fix the economic issue, we’re going to see the socialists make a real play for the heartland. And the people of the United States just might consider it after the Republicans promised they could do what the Democrats did not and then failed to do it.

Telling people Walmart says this year’s Thanksgiving is 25% cheaper than last years, while ignoring that Walmart’s Thanksgiving basket also contains six fewer items than last year’s Walmart Thanksgiving basket, is just ripe for the Democrats to attack.

In President Trump’s first term, we had a record-breaking economy — people had jobs, prices were low, and everyone benefited. This time, after the Biden spending spree and the Trump tariffs, we have higher prices, people losing their jobs, companies unable to invest in their businesses, and Republicans now, like Democrats before them, insisting all is well.

A 50-year mortgage and a 15-year car loan are big wins for banks, not for Americans.

The President needs to fix this or the GOP will get annihilated at the ballot box because Democrats are getting hungry for a win and they’re starting to realize if they talk about people’s problems instead of trans problems, they might be able to win.

And Democrats winning would be bad for everybody, particularly the President.

End the tariffs. Use reconciliation to cut taxes again. Spur economic growth. Get Americans working.