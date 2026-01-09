The Iranian regime has cut phone lines, shut down cell phone service, cut internet access to the world, and is broadcasting Tucker Carlson clips on Iranian state television.

That Iran would be broadcasting Tucker Carlson clips, as Russian television has done, tells you all you need to know about where Tucker Carlson aligns today.

It should also tell you how desperate Iran is to convince its citizens that the United States is on the side of the regime.

The people of Iran are rising up. The police are turning against the regime. In the hometown of the Ayatollah, the people have turned on the regime and are setting on fire pictures of the Ayatollah.

The United States needs to stand with the Iranian people. The Obama Administration turned its back on the Iranian people. The Trump Administration will, hopefully, not do the same.

The Iranian people are wonderful people who long to rejoin the West. They have been oppressed, beaten, and often murdered by their leaders.

Pray for the Iranian people.