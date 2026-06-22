Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Tom H's avatar
Tom H
6h

I think some of the President’s mad cap adventures are to stay in the press.

At this point, I want Vance to go away. Trump to shut up. And Rubio and Bessent running things.

As a ticket next year, we need Rubio, DeSantis or Kemp.

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Tom Furlong's avatar
Tom Furlong
5h

It is a sign of social immaturity when you lash out at someone who agrees with you 99% of the time for the one time they may disagree. It is getting tiresome...

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