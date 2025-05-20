Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Kathy
May 20

The very reason "MAGA", the "Tea Party" and people like me exist, establishment republicans, who are frequently praised right here by people, who absolutely will not actually cut spending. And it isn't just a certain coalition of reporters who demean and vilify MAGA. Plenty of it is done by the same folks here who keep longing for the old style republican to push back on MAGA.

Paul Perrone
May 20

This is the time that Republicans in Congress forget about the midterm elections and do the right thing by revamping Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security. They are going to get blamed by the Democrats for doing it even if they are just tinkering around the edges. And they might just get away with it since the Democrats and the legacy media (but I repeat myself) have lost all credibility with their lies about Biden’s capability.

