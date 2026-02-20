Heck of a day for me to take off the radio.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court has struck down the tariffs. Good. The basic point of the Court is that the statute under which the President tried to impose tariffs does not give him the powers he seeks. And, should Congress wish to give away its taxing power, it must be clearer.

As Justice Kavanaugh noted in his dissenting opinion, which was longer than the majority opinion, all the Court did was say the President chose the wrong statutory process. And that is correct, but it is also a reason why the three dissenters should have joined the majority. They all have, previously, believed in using the right processes.

As Justice Gorsuch noted in his concurrence, the decision restrains both sides, and the day will come when those who are mad about it today will be happy when the opposition is bound by the same decision.

The decision was the correct one and the most likely to occur. What the Justices did not do was decide on the matters of refunds, etc.

Today is a good day for the Constitution and a bad one for those who became emotionally invested in the idea that the Court would give Trump whatever he wanted.