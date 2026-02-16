Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Southern Planter's avatar
Southern Planter
5h

It should be obvious by now that MAGA voters are not concerned about morality, integrity, or even basic competence in the candidates they support. In fact, they seem determined to push such people out of our government.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
5hEdited

If one were to judge a nation's character and morality by its candidate pool, America would not pass muster. By their fruits shall you know them.

Reply
Share
2 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture