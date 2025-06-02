Erick Erickson's Show Notes

May 2025

Your Afternoon Briefing - 5/30
No spin. No fluff. Just the fact.
  
Erick-Woods Erickson
THE SHOW NOTES: SCOTUS Backs Trump, April Inflation & Elon's Drug Usage
Welcome!
  
Erick-Woods Erickson
The DOGE Rescission is Coming
Congress can draft legislation that rescinds spending found by DOGE.
  
Erick-Woods Erickson
Your Afternoon Briefing - 5/29
No spin. No fluff. Just the fact.
  
Erick-Woods Erickson
THE SHOW NOTES: Courts, Immigration, Tariffs, Musk, MAHA, California, Iran, & CNN
Welcome! Did Robert F. Kennedy Jr. use AI to write the “Make America Healthy Again” report?
  
Erick-Woods Erickson
A Correct Decision
To start with, I am partnering with Americans United for Life to help them.
  
Erick-Woods Erickson
Your Afternoon Briefing - 5/28
Here is your Afternoon Briefing for today.
  
Erick-Woods Erickson
THE SHOW NOTES: Musk, Rescission, Primary Bedroom, Pardons, White Farmers, Putin, & DOGE
Welcome! Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to Todd and Julie Chrisley.
  
Erick-Woods Erickson
A Few Things This Morning
First, President Trump has pardoned the Chrisleys, reality stars who a jury found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.
  
Erick-Woods Erickson
